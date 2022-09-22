Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Up 6.3% in August

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 492,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braskem

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Braskem by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Braskem by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Braskem by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braskem Price Performance

NYSE:BAK opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68. Braskem has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braskem Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAK shares. TheStreet lowered Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Howard Weil downgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

