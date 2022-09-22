Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.79–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $347.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.83 million. Braze also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Braze Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,425. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.60. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78.

Insider Transactions at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.16 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $99,111.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 581,564 shares of company stock valued at $20,361,014 and have sold 165,848 shares valued at $7,171,451. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Braze in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Braze by 215.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Braze by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after acquiring an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Braze in the second quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Braze by 118.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 34,305 shares in the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

See Also

