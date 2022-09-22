BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Down to $8.04

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.04, but opened at $7.84. BRC shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 455 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on BRC to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRC Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.