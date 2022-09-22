Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 68,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 206,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Brickell Biotech Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $5.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.90.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.47. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 643.48% and a negative return on equity of 156.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBI Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 18.89% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

