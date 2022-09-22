BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $8.03 on Thursday. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a net margin of 50.38% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
