Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.00 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brinker International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.74.

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE EAT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.92. 32,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,446. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Further Reading

