Brio Consultants LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 699,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,797,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 4.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,670 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after acquiring an additional 235,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

