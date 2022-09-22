Brio Consultants LLC Buys 2,971 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.88. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.