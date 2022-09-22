Brio Consultants LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,774 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after purchasing an additional 337,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MUB stock opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $117.01.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

