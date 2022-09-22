Brio Consultants LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,255 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.