Brio Consultants LLC Has $748,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,441,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,319,000 after buying an additional 1,281,731 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after buying an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 671,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 45,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $34.04 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.27.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.