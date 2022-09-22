Brio Consultants LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $142.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

