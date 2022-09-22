Brio Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 234,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,946,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for 1.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 608,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 446,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 31,704 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 111,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 110,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.