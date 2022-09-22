Brio Consultants LLC Sells 191,215 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,215 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,091,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

