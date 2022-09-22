Brio Consultants LLC Sells 49,183 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,183 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $154.01 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

