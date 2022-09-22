Brio Consultants LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 315,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,000. iShares Russell 2500 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

