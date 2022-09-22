Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.27 and last traded at $71.27. Approximately 227,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,466,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 53,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,852,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 254,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

