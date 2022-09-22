British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 557.50 ($6.74).

BLND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

LON BLND opened at GBX 383.50 ($4.63) on Thursday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 383.50 ($4.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 451.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 487.28. The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 386.53.

British Land Company Profile

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 3,199 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £14,395.50 ($17,394.27). In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 3,363 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £14,898.09 ($18,001.56). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 3,199 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £14,395.50 ($17,394.27). Insiders purchased a total of 6,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,254 in the last 90 days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

