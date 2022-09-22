Brokerages Set Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Target Price at $3.84

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.89.

SAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,464,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,978,000 after buying an additional 570,262 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Down 3.1 %

About Banco Santander

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

