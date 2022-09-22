Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) PT at $74.40

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.40.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

