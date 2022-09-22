Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 30,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,324,806 shares.The stock last traded at $5.05 and had previously closed at $5.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $922.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 48.97% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

