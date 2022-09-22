BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

BRP Stock Performance

BRP stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,488. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also

