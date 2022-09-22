Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

BURL stock opened at $127.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $127.32 and a twelve month high of $314.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

