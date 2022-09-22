Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 6,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 190,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

ADP stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.52. 11,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,412. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

