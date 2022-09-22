Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.08. 10,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,855. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.