Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 103,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,138. The company has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.40.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

