Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,979. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.82. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

