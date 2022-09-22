Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $384,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.61. 160,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,799,863. The stock has a market cap of $137.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.58.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

