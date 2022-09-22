Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,371,664,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.31 and a 200 day moving average of $254.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

