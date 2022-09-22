Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 134,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.67. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

