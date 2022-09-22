Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 781 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,427,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $293,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS ITA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.12. 444,608 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average of $103.40.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

