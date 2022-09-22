Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys 7,661 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,476 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Starbucks by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.27. 394,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,637,801. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

