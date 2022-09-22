Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,268. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $48.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

