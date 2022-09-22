Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,012,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 190,004 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 528,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,964 shares during the period. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM remained flat at $21.19 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $21.58.

