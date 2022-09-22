Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct comprises 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688 over the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.31. 3,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Stephens dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.