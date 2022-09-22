Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.3604 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s payout ratio is currently -40.57%.

BP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.16.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

