Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $705,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.46. 4,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,906. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.85.

