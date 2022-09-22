Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $853,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. owned approximately 3.47% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,691. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $16.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.