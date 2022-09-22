Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Lowers Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Allstate accounts for 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $127.13. 16,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,679. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

