Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $14,942,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 147,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Lennar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.76. 91,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,358. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $79.15. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Lennar

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.15.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

