Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 2,935 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.32. The company had a trading volume of 66,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day moving average is $132.96.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

