Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,546.00

Butterfly Protocol (BFLY) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, Butterfly Protocol has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar. Butterfly Protocol has a total market cap of $4.92 million and $33,546.00 worth of Butterfly Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Butterfly Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Get Butterfly Protocol alerts:

About Butterfly Protocol

Butterfly Protocol launched on January 26th, 2021. Butterfly Protocol’s total supply is 97,706,960 coins. Butterfly Protocol’s official website is www.butterflyprotocol.io. Butterfly Protocol’s official Twitter account is @butterflyproto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Butterfly Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Butterfly’s vision is to establish a new era in domain name creation and ownership with the end goal being to create the future of the decentralized Internet for online users. Today, websites are constantly being blocked by hostile state actors. With Butterfly, the users' name lives on the blockchain forever and can't be taken down. The Butterfly Protocol takes control back from centralized authorities and gives it to the people who own the names. When someone acquires a domain name within the Butterfly Protocol, they own it forever or can sell it, lease it or give it away. But that is their choice.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Butterfly Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Butterfly Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Butterfly Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

