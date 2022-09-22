Campbell Soup Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.
Campbell Soup has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.
Campbell Soup Stock Performance
Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94.
Insider Activity at Campbell Soup
In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,178. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
