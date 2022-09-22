Campbell Soup Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.1%.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,178. Company insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 29.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 60.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.