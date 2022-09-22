Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Target Price to C$2.75

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 64.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$14.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.75. The company had a trading volume of 40,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$2.80 and a 52 week high of C$9.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.75. The firm has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

