Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.71. Canacol Energy shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 15,930 shares changing hands.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.02 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Cuts Dividend

Canacol Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0391 per share. This represents a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

