Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

CDPYF stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDPYF. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.28.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

