Canfor (TSE:CFP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.90

Shares of Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$20.90 and last traded at C$20.95, with a volume of 89670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.39.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Canfor Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 2.44.
Canfor Company Profile
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.
