Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 90.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $499.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.14. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $28.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading

