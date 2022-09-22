Cappasity Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $297,676.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CAPP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $297,676.00 and approximately $147,084.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official website is cappasity.com/tech. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology.To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers.”

