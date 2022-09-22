Capricorn Investment Group LLC Makes New $11.91 Million Investment in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Capricorn Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 805,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,905,000. Owl Rock Capital comprises about 1.4% of Capricorn Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capricorn Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Owl Rock Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Owl Rock Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 49,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

ORCC stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCC. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Insider Activity at Owl Rock Capital

In other Owl Rock Capital news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares in the company, valued at $630,139.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

